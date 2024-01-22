Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $712,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $437,412,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,315,000 after acquiring an additional 821,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,878. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.