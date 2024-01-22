Dover Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dover Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,205,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,033 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,294,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,916. The firm has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $150.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.14 and a 200 day moving average of $142.81.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

