Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 183 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

