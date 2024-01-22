SALT Price Hits $0.0274 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $30,873.40 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00018353 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00023254 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,907.67 or 1.00043187 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011743 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.25 or 0.00216228 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003911 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02761196 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $28,225.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

