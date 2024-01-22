PotCoin Market Cap Reaches $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $11.59 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.51 or 0.00169228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010008 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015189 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000113 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002478 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

