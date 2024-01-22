Energi Market Capitalization Tops $7.55 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $7.55 million and approximately $142,636.24 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00075067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00026596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023139 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 72,924,142 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

