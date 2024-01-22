Decred (DCR) Price Hits $14.51

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $14.51 or 0.00036371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $229.25 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decred has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00131775 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00022951 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004565 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000113 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,800,988 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

