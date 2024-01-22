Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Sells 262,422 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,179 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 262,422 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 2.6% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $39,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,111,923,000 after buying an additional 1,447,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,521,881,000 after purchasing an additional 430,869 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,910,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,455,713. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $153.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

