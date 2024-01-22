Dover Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dover Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,619,000 after buying an additional 1,626,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $56.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,765,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,364,571. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

