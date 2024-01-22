Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 11,633 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,560,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,633 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $87,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,281,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,882,000. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,286 shares of company stock worth $14,849,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

