iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $112.06

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $112.06 and last traded at $114.38, with a volume of 48743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.44.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 129.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 141.6% in the third quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

