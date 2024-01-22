iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.19

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.19 and last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 922226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after buying an additional 318,955 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002,843 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 75.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.