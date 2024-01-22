iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 52-Week High at $418.37

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $418.37 and last traded at $422.35, with a volume of 680106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $418.37.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.44.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).
