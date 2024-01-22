iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 52-Week High at $418.37

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $418.37 and last traded at $422.35, with a volume of 680106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $418.37.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.44.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

