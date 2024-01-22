iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $166.20

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $166.20 and last traded at $165.07, with a volume of 640093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.58.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,221 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37,248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,240,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,974,000 after buying an additional 1,237,401 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98,060.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 903,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,485,000 after buying an additional 902,153 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,364,000 after acquiring an additional 457,343 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3,387.6% in the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 356,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 346,488 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

