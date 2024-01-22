iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.79

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.79 and last traded at $88.48, with a volume of 163801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.16.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.69. The stock has a market cap of $641.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 149.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $228,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,803,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth $257,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

