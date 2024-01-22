ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.37

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.37 and last traded at $73.03, with a volume of 44057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.25.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.