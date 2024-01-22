WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.61

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.61 and last traded at $35.51, with a volume of 112653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.39.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $854.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.73.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,277,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,929,000 after buying an additional 128,329 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 239.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,472,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,137,000 after buying an additional 1,038,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 221.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 33,474 shares during the period. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

