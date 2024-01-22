Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.05

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.05 and last traded at $49.29, with a volume of 45744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.01.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLQL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 58,908 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

