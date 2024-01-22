ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.47

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.47 and last traded at $63.42, with a volume of 64530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.09.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.70. The company has a market cap of $868.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMDV. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after acquiring an additional 46,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,898,000 after acquiring an additional 127,755 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 462,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after acquiring an additional 67,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 74,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

