iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.87

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $38.95, with a volume of 60354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.87.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $555.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 931.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 27,756 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $960,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

