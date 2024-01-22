Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Shares Down 25%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) dropped 25% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 130,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 188,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.46. The firm has a market cap of C$6.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.46.

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

