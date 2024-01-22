ORG Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after buying an additional 374,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $219.46. 1,385,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,156. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

