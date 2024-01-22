United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.85)-(0.35) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.24). United Airlines also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.00-11.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on UAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Airlines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.50.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 15,195,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,901,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.36. United Airlines has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $1,927,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in United Airlines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 140.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 611,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,864,000 after acquiring an additional 357,612 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 32.7% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 65,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

