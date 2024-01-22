Safe One Day Trading Volume Hits $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Safe has a total market capitalization of $38.24 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00004585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00131964 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00036368 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00022882 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000113 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.86369274 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

