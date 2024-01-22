MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $165.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,841,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,864. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $166.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.10. The stock has a market cap of $297.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.81.

View Our Latest Report on AbbVie

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.