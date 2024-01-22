DigiByte (DGB) Price Hits $0.0078 on Major Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DigiByte has traded down 7% against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $130.90 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,034.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00168925 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.88 or 0.00589202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00058418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00381690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00178394 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,778,615,024 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.