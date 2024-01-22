DigiByte (DGB) Price Hits $0.0078 on Major Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DigiByte has traded down 7% against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $130.90 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,034.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00168925 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.88 or 0.00589202 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009975 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00058418 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00381690 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00178394 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Siacoin (SC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000033 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,778,615,024 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
