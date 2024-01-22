Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 828.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,411,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043,989 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $238,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.78. 4,422,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,754,114. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average of $71.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.