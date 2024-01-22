Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $99.65 million and $4.94 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,284.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00168698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.98 or 0.00585767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00058497 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00379687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00177593 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 453,850,892 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

