US Bancorp DE Sells 5,286 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,049 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $220,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of META stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $382.80. 10,426,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,897,863. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.66 and a 52 week high of $390.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.39. The company has a market capitalization of $983.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total value of $211,446.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at $13,393,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total value of $211,446.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,393,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 784,236 shares of company stock worth $265,206,391. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.