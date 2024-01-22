NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 4,602 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,371 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,693,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,769,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $165.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

