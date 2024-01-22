Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.18 and last traded at $16.72. Approximately 1,650,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,841,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAOI

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $607.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $957,821.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,351 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,748.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,716,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 103,199 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,811,000. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.