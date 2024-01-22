Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 22nd (CRM, DHI, DOCU, ELF, FWRD, IBM, MDB, NICE, OSA, PCTY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 22nd:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $293.00 target price on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $142.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $84.00 price target on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $119.00 to $141.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $55.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $144.00 to $183.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $440.00 target price on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $343.00 target price on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA). They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $31.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $212.00 price target on the stock.

