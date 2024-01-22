Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Trading Up 6.9%

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $25.09. Approximately 256,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 644,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TARS. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15. The firm has a market cap of $840.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 8,356 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $136,286.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,966 shares in the company, valued at $521,365.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 8,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $136,286.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,365.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $161,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,784,743.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,156 in the last ninety days. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 221.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

