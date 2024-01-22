Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $13,000.00

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as £130 ($165.42) and last traded at £127 ($161.60), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £127 ($161.60).
Nationwide Building Society Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,675.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,982.19.
Nationwide Building Society Company Profile
Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.
