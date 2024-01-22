Tezos Price Hits $0.97 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002416 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $942.13 million and approximately $27.45 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 989,015,819 coins and its circulating supply is 968,073,441 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

