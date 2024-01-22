Energy Transfer Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 60,145 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 57% compared to the typical volume of 38,261 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on ET. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $13.88. 15,912,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,304,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

