Celestia Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last Week (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Celestia has a total market cap of $2.54 billion and $235.26 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celestia token can currently be bought for about $15.94 or 0.00039558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celestia has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,018,191,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,235,309 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,017,972,602.739662 with 159,016,130.489662 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 16.68696402 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $104,473,735.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

