Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Financial Review

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) and Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and Electrovaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A -34.07% -30.40% Electrovaya -6.60% -50.02% -8.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.2% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of QuantumScape shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$411.91 million ($0.98) -7.06 Electrovaya $44.06 million 2.64 -$1.48 million N/A N/A

This table compares QuantumScape and Electrovaya’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Electrovaya has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for QuantumScape and Electrovaya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 4 3 1 0 1.63 Electrovaya 0 0 2 0 3.00

QuantumScape presently has a consensus target price of $5.96, suggesting a potential downside of 14.09%. Electrovaya has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 270.37%. Given Electrovaya’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than QuantumScape.

Summary

Electrovaya beats QuantumScape on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

