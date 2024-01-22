Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $438.99. 927,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,920. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $411.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $440.94.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 516,164 shares of company stock worth $199,248,209 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.