Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.91

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.91 and last traded at $35.91, with a volume of 1511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.64.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Steel Partners Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $802.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28,926.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10,213.91.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $492.25 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Steel Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 267,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Steel Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

