Analyzing Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) & Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Equinix and Alexander’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Equinix alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 7 7 1 2.60 Alexander’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Equinix presently has a consensus target price of $835.89, suggesting a potential upside of 3.95%. Given Equinix’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Equinix is more favorable than Alexander’s.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Equinix has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

93.2% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Equinix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Alexander’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equinix and Alexander’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $7.26 billion 10.38 $704.34 million $9.30 86.33 Alexander’s $205.81 million 5.59 $57.63 million $19.37 11.63

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s. Alexander’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 10.95% 7.34% 2.79% Alexander’s 46.17% 40.74% 7.07%

Dividends

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $17.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Equinix pays out 183.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander’s pays out 92.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Alexander’s is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Equinix beats Alexander’s on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

About Alexander’s

(Get Free Report)

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.