ORG Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $487.49. 3,562,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,435,890. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $503.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.74.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

