Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $394,425,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after buying an additional 1,081,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,248,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,440,000 after buying an additional 454,688 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.01. 933,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,344. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $78.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

