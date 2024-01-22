Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Lowered by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.4% of ORG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $74,417,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,753 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,715,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,105. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.96. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.16.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

