MGO One Seven LLC Buys 13,354 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,905 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,354 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 0.6 %

CMCSA traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $43.61. 9,812,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,782,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $175.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

View Our Latest Report on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.