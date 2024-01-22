Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $693,829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $485.72. 2,172,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,223,584. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $487.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.84. The company has a market cap of $375.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

