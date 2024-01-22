Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $586.37 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 92,835 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 3.7% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.17% of Broadcom worth $586,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $792,000. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $964.68.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $12.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,223.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,044.21 and a 200 day moving average of $929.41. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $569.78 and a twelve month high of $1,231.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

