Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 222 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,525,419,000 after acquiring an additional 219,892 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,150,426,000 after purchasing an additional 256,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $691.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,138. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $465.33 and a 12 month high of $698.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $635.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $583.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.40.

In related news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,252 shares of company stock worth $9,245,644. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

