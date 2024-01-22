Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 3.3% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $458.91. 654,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,078. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $450.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.69.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

