Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 245 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Black Diamond Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,640,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,615,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.86. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.27 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.